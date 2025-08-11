Linscomb Wealth Inc. Acquires 1,714 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,077,445 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $923,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,265 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 117.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $520,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,000,421 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $461,439,000 after acquiring an additional 392,429 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,960,206 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $458,340,000 after acquiring an additional 831,276 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,373,164 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $336,296,000 after acquiring an additional 309,919 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH opened at $69.58 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

