LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) versus Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Financial Review

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LendingTree and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LendingTree -5.33% 25.79% 3.46% Walker & Dunlop 9.27% 8.81% 3.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LendingTree and Walker & Dunlop”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LendingTree $900.22 million 0.82 -$41.70 million ($4.06) -13.34 Walker & Dunlop $1.13 billion 2.44 $108.17 million $2.92 27.72

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than LendingTree. LendingTree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walker & Dunlop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.3% of LendingTree shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of LendingTree shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

LendingTree has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LendingTree and Walker & Dunlop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LendingTree 0 1 7 1 3.00 Walker & Dunlop 0 1 1 1 3.00

LendingTree presently has a consensus target price of $65.3750, suggesting a potential upside of 20.68%. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus target price of $102.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.62%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than LendingTree.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats LendingTree on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services. The Consumer segment provides credit cards; personal, small business, student, and auto loans; deposit accounts; and other credit products, such as debt settlement services. The Insurance segment includes information, tools, and access to insurance quote products, including home, automobile, and health and Medicare through which consumers are matched with insurance lead aggregators to obtain insurance offers and policies. In addition, the company offers QuoteWizard, a marketplace for insurance comparison; ValuePenguin, a personal finance website that offers consumers objective analysis on various financial topics from insurance to credit cards; and Stash, a consumer investing and banking platform that offers a suite of personal investment accounts, traditional and Roth IRAs, custodial investment accounts, and banking services, including checking accounts and debit cards with a Stock-Back rewards program. The company was formerly known as Tree.com, Inc. and changed its name to LendingTree, Inc. in January 2015. LendingTree, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers. The Servicing and Asset Management segment includes servicing and asset-managing and managing third-party capital investments. The Corporate segment consists primarily of the company’s treasury operations and other corporate-level activities. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

