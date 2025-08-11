LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stake Cut by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $92.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 13.96. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.42 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day moving average of $86.50.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.48 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 13.67%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barrington Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Get Our Latest Report on LMAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $9,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,727,003 shares in the company, valued at $161,492,050.53. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $17,907,857 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.