Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.07% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $40.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.47. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.18. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $53.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KYMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 660,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,363,618. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 317,167 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $13,955,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,798,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,146,980. This trade represents a 12.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,301. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 340.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after buying an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 121.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 896,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after buying an additional 491,737 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

