Kopin (KOPN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Kopin to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative net margin of 28.70% and a negative return on equity of 87.81%. The company had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Kopin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kopin alerts:

Kopin Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Kopin stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. Kopin has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kopin stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kopin Corporation ( NASDAQ:KOPN Free Report ) by 106.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,497,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806,632 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Kopin worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KOPN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Kopin from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kopin

About Kopin

(Get Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.