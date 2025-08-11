Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sun Life Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,119,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $13,505,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,806,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 954,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,835,000 after buying an additional 142,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,430,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPMD stock opened at $54.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.99 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

