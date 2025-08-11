Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $306,000 Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLRN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,604,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,757,000 after acquiring an additional 112,696 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,139,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,109,000 after buying an additional 278,447 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,125,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,676,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 469,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after buying an additional 34,041 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 272,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of FLRN stock opened at $30.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.74. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $30.88.

About SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

