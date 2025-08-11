Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,167,000 after buying an additional 87,661 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,537,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PFFD stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $21.08.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile
The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X U.S. Preferred ETF
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Worried About a Fading Rally? Consider These 3 Dividend Stocks
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts—and Backing It Up With Results
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Stocks With Monopoly Power—and Minimal Competition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.