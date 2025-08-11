Knightscope (KSCP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Knightscope to post earnings of ($1.09) per share and revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.19. Knightscope had a negative net margin of 270.66% and a negative return on equity of 228.33%. The business had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. On average, analysts expect Knightscope to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Knightscope Stock Performance

NASDAQ KSCP opened at $5.93 on Monday. Knightscope has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KSCP. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Knightscope from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Knightscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Knightscope in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knightscope

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Knightscope stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Knightscope worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knightscope Company Profile

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

Featured Articles

