King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 7,550 Shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $26,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 113.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $206.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.35. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.95.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.81%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

