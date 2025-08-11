King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 48,248 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,248 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Comerica worth $30,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Comerica by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Comerica in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Comerica stock opened at $66.80 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $73.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average is $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.19. Comerica had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 54.41%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

