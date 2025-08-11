King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 2,025 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Workiva were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 109.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Workiva during the first quarter valued at about $877,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 8,443.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,856 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WK opened at $73.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.26 and a beta of 0.86. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $116.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.91.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $215.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WK. Wall Street Zen upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $108.00) on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

