King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 4,725 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.18% of Murphy USA worth $16,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at $53,777,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $376.91 on Monday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.23 and a 12-month high of $561.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $410.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.42.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.63% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Stephens lowered their target price on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial downgraded Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Murphy USA from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $367.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,835,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 389,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,830,015.72. This trade represents a 1.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Haley purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $435.58 per share, with a total value of $435,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,580. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

