King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $6.96 Million Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,497,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,630,000 after acquiring an additional 159,691 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,613,000 after acquiring an additional 197,865 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 800,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,534,000 after acquiring an additional 99,147 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 461,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,369,000 after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $290,794.53. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,985.22. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.48, for a total transaction of $107,436.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,724.96. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,377 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $160.63 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.73 and a 12-month high of $162.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.81.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

