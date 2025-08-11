King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $6.19 Million Holdings in Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,887 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.41% of Kimbell Royalty worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 199,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 50,531 shares in the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimbell Royalty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kimbell Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Kimbell Royalty from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Kimbell Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $14.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.60 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. Kimbell Royalty has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. Kimbell Royalty had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.5%. Kimbell Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,700.00%.

Insider Activity at Kimbell Royalty

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $26,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 47,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,180.01. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Company Profile

