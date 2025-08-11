King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 9,346 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,761,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,721,000 after buying an additional 1,260,683 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,211,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,758,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,604,000 after buying an additional 653,191 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,362,000 after buying an additional 440,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,261,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSEM. Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna set a $66.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $48.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.57. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $372.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.63 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

