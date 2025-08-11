Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,936,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552,276 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $423,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KIM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 177.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM opened at $20.80 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corporation has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $25.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $525.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.48%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

