Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 20,967 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $155,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,717,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $164.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.62. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.43 and a 1-year high of $186.20.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $257,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,920. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $1,589,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 108,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,552.30. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,049 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.