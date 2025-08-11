JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 583,305 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,522,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 583,305 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,004,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,582,000 after buying an additional 13,330,037 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,391,000 after buying an additional 5,297,542 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,258,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,945,417,000 after buying an additional 1,371,663 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16,052.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,356,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,567,000 after buying an additional 1,348,400 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $111,955,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

MUB opened at $104.02 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.88 and a 200-day moving average of $104.74.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

