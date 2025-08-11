JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 548,853 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $5,040,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after buying an additional 23,465,278 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after buying an additional 4,515,147 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,256,000 after buying an additional 2,551,899 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 17,550,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,207,028,000 after buying an additional 2,465,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,475,223,000 after buying an additional 1,914,049 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $288.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.68. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $301.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,557 shares of company stock worth $4,113,796 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

