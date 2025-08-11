JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $785.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,347,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $785,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,793.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $413.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $286.00 and a 12 month high of $417.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $395.68 and a 200-day moving average of $367.57.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

