JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.71% of W.W. Grainger worth $812,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,388,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,322,801,000 after buying an additional 57,690 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 100,843.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 692,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,042,000 after buying an additional 691,783 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 681,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,769,000 after buying an additional 84,595 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 584,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,465,000 after buying an additional 37,894 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,428,000 after buying an additional 20,176 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,348.80. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,080.38.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.7%

GWW stock opened at $948.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,037.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,027.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $893.99 and a 12 month high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

