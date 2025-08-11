iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,745 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

