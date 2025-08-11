iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,448 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $50.88 on Monday. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

