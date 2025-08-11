iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 125.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

IJJ stock opened at $123.81 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.24 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.