iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Position Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $46,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $317.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.11. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $232.57 and a 12 month high of $318.01.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

