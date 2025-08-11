iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 23,047.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.21 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.91 and a 12-month high of $110.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.3847 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

