iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $944,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $245.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.83. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $240.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.