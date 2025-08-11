iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IOO opened at $113.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.96. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $82.79 and a 12-month high of $113.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

