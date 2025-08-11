iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Position Reduced by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,042,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,005,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.5%

USXF stock opened at $55.72 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.1291 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Stories

