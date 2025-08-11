iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,245,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371,223 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 31.0% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,261,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Bank of Finland grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,567,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,533,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $640.25 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $642.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $619.69 and a 200-day moving average of $589.95. The stock has a market cap of $645.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.