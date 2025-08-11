iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is AIA Group Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,365 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AIA Group Ltd owned 0.17% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $57,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.38 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.08 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.43.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

