Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 42,087 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 205,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period.

RDIV opened at $48.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average is $47.88. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $53.02.

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

