Invesco Ltd. Sells 590,474 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,413,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590,474 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.39% of Kraft Heinz worth $499,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,980,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472,071 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,289,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,286,000 after buying an additional 1,039,885 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,585,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,650,000 after buying an additional 1,628,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,171,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,665,000 after buying an additional 103,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4,390.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,444,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,523,000 after buying an additional 7,278,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,400. This trade represents a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of KHC stock opened at $27.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.23.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.63%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

