Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,908,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.29% of Quanta Services worth $485,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $414.00 target price (up from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $432.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.45.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $386.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $424.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $380.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

