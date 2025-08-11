Invesco Ltd. Purchases 44,977 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,755,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $453,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,140,000 after acquiring an additional 198,089 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.63.

NYSE ZTS opened at $147.34 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $200.33. The stock has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

