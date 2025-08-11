Invesco Ltd. Buys 586,966 Shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,631,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586,966 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 6.39% of Antero Midstream worth $551,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,112,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,516,000 after purchasing an additional 71,361 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,680,000 after buying an additional 135,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,991,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,848,000 after buying an additional 295,432 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,105,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,950,000 after buying an additional 753,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,116,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.1%

AM stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45. Antero Midstream Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.70 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on AM

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 73,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,417.60. The trade was a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Antero Midstream

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.