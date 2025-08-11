Invesco Ltd. Buys 19,433 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,931,919 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $457,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 target price (up previously from $282.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W upgraded Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock opened at $279.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $288.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.76.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.49%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

