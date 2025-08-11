Invesco Ltd. Buys 112,271 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,347,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,271 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $491,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,898,000 after buying an additional 311,886 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,631,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,975,000 after buying an additional 116,266 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,087,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,330,000 after buying an additional 157,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,199,000 after buying an additional 89,722 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of LHX opened at $269.69 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $280.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.92.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total value of $19,522,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $39,472,018.92. This represents a 33.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,204,625. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,061 shares of company stock worth $28,227,077 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.