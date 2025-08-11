Invesco Ltd. Acquires 2,764,432 Shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,626,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,764,432 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $411,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fortive by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,530,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,189,000 after buying an additional 835,277 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $746,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Fortive by 14.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 218,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27,395 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 71.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 534,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,082,000 after purchasing an additional 223,173 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $47.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Fortive Corporation has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $83.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Fortive’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,630,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fortive news, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 428,585 shares in the company, valued at $31,029,554. This represents a 28.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Fortive from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

