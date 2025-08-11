Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Lessened by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,678,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $470.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $516.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.23.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 7,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.64, for a total transaction of $3,935,765.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,565.68. This trade represents a 37.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,920,634 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

