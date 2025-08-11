Insider Selling: WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Insider Sells 1,931 Shares of Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $331,533.39. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,478.55. The trade was a 20.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WEX Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $168.38 on Monday. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $217.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.03.

Get WEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on WEX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WEX from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, July 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,980,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 20,412.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 638,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,069,000 after buying an additional 635,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 652.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,797,000 after buying an additional 357,842 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 158.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,097,000 after buying an additional 215,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 1,684.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 201,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,401,000 after buying an additional 190,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.