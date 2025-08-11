Insider Selling: Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) COO Sells $3,845,722.40 in Stock

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) COO Brett Fairclough sold 90,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $3,845,722.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Virtu Financial Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $42.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99.
Virtu Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.
A number of research firms recently commented on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.
About Virtu Financial
Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.
