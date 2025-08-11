Insider Selling: Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) COO Sells $3,845,722.40 in Stock

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) COO Brett Fairclough sold 90,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $3,845,722.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Virtu Financial Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $42.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 33,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

