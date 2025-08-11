Insider Selling: Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $802,020.00 in Stock

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.67, for a total value of $802,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 301,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,264,478.41. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Roblox Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $128.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.00. The company has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.03 and a beta of 1.63. Roblox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Citigroup upped their price objective on Roblox from $123.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Roblox from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Roblox from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Macquarie upped their price objective on Roblox from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Roblox from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.