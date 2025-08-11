Insider Selling: Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) CFO Sells $532,100.00 in Stock

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 10,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,881.63. This represents a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Razvan Radulescu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blue Bird alerts:

On Tuesday, July 8th, Razvan Radulescu sold 10,000 shares of Blue Bird stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $451,900.00.

Blue Bird Stock Up 5.8%

BLBD opened at $55.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blue Bird Corporation has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $60.45.

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.29. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 61.66%. The firm had revenue of $398.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLBD

About Blue Bird

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.