Insider Selling: AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Sells $955,017.00 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.07, for a total value of $955,017.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,261,186. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $283.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.95. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $189.01 and a one year high of $326.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.21.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $235.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.10 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 23.54%. AppFolio’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in AppFolio by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in AppFolio by 4,975.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in AppFolio by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in AppFolio by 10,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APPF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

