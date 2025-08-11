Insider Buying: St George Mining Limited (ASX:SGQ) Insider Acquires 12,000,000 Shares of Stock

St George Mining Limited (ASX:SGQ – Get Free Report) insider John Dawson purchased 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$456,000.00 ($298,039.22).
St George Mining Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.75.
St George Mining Company Profile
