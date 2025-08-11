Insider Buying: St George Mining Limited (ASX:SGQ) Insider Acquires 12,000,000 Shares of Stock

St George Mining Limited (ASX:SGQ – Get Free Report) insider John Dawson purchased 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$456,000.00 ($298,039.22).

St George Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.75.

St George Mining Company Profile

St George Mining Limited engages in the exploration for mineral properties in Australia. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, and PGE, as well as gold deposits. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

