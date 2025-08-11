Innventure (INV) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Innventure (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.

Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million.

Innventure Price Performance

NASDAQ:INV opened at $4.80 on Monday. Innventure has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Innventure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innventure in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innventure by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,593 shares of the company worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 39,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innventure by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,201 shares of the company worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 117,162 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

Featured Articles

