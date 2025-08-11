Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cintas were worth $16,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the sale, the director owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $226.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.03. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $180.78 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTAS

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.