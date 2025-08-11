Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 3,158 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.88.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $153.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $359.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.26 and a 200 day moving average of $163.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.